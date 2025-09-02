Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Brig Gen Natalie L. Lewellen, Deputy General Counsel , Army, National Guard Bureau speaks on the significance of the African Accountability Colloquium.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COTONOU, BENIN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith and Staff Sgt. Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Brig Gen Natalie L. Lewellen, Deputy General Counsel , Army, National Guard Bureau speaks on the significance of the African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin from August 26-28, 2025. The event brought together African military legal and operational professionals to address legal issues and share best practices. The colloquium is a collaborative effort, co-hosted by the Benin Defense Force and key U.S. military organizations, including U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ,U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the North Dakota National Guard. ( U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 04:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975837
    VIRIN: 250828-F-AV821-2220
    Filename: DOD_111272323
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: COTONOU, BJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Brig Gen Natalie L. Lewellen, Deputy General Counsel , Army, National Guard Bureau speaks on the significance of the African Accountability Colloquium., by SrA Kyle Smith and SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Republic of Benin (Benin)
    SETAF-AF, AFRICOM. COTONOU, BENIN, AFNE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download