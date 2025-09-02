Interview: Brig Gen Natalie L. Lewellen, Deputy General Counsel , Army, National Guard Bureau speaks on the significance of the African Accountability Colloquium.

Brig Gen Natalie L. Lewellen, Deputy General Counsel , Army, National Guard Bureau speaks on the significance of the African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin from August 26-28, 2025. The event brought together African military legal and operational professionals to address legal issues and share best practices. The colloquium is a collaborative effort, co-hosted by the Benin Defense Force and key U.S. military organizations, including U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ,U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the North Dakota National Guard. ( U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 04:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975837
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-AV821-2220
|Filename:
|DOD_111272323
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|COTONOU, BJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
