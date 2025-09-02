Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B ROLL: IX African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin

    COTONOU, BENIN

    08.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. military members and African partner nations participate in the ninth African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin from August 26-28, 2025. The event brought together African military legal and operational professionals to address legal issues and share best practices. The colloquium is a collaborative effort, co-hosted by the Benin Defense Force and key U.S. military organizations, including U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ,U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the North Dakota National Guard. ( U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 04:36
    Location: COTONOU, BJ

