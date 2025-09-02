B ROLL: IX African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. military members and African partner nations participate in the ninth African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin from August 26-28, 2025. The event brought together African military legal and operational professionals to address legal issues and share best practices. The colloquium is a collaborative effort, co-hosted by the Benin Defense Force and key U.S. military organizations, including U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ,U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the North Dakota National Guard. ( U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)