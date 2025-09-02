IX African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin- AFN News

U.S. military members and African partner nations participate in the ninth African Accountability Colloquium in Cotonou, Benin from August 26-28, 2025. The event brought together African military legal and operational professionals to address legal issues and share best practices. The colloquium is a collaborative effort, co-hosted by the Benin Defense Force and key U.S. military organizations, including U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ,U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the North Dakota National Guard. ( U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
