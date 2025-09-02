Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creative Engagement with the arts program - Japanese Pottery Class

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.04.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama’s Arts & Crafts team recently took our community on a creative journey to Uzumako Ceramic Art School near Tokyo Tower! Participants explored the art of Japanese pottery, trying their hands at hand-building and electric wheel techniques. From shaping clay into containers and sculptures to crafting bowls and vases, everyone unleashed their inner artist! Thank you to our Arts & Crafts team for organizing this unique experience!
    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

