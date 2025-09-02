Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Station Sigonella Suicide Proclamation 2025

    ITALY

    09.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 3, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella hosted a Suicide Proclamation signing event to highlight the importance of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 02:37
