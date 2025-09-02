NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 3, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella hosted a Suicide Proclamation signing event to highlight the importance of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 02:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975829
|VIRIN:
|250903-N-MX262-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111272241
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Air Station Sigonella Suicide Proclamation 2025, by SN Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.