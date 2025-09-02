U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Project Manager So, Lee discusses the key role of the Corps of Engineers at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, September 5, 2025. Lee highlighted their mission at Camp Humphreys, which includes sustainment, restoration, modernization, as well as host nation and MILCON (Military Construction) funded construction. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 02:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975826
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-KH313-3987
|Filename:
|DOD_111272150
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Corps of Engineers drives progress at Camp Humphreys., by CPL In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.