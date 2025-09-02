Corps of Engineers drives progress at Camp Humphreys.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Project Manager So, Lee discusses the key role of the Corps of Engineers at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, September 5, 2025. Lee highlighted their mission at Camp Humphreys, which includes sustainment, restoration, modernization, as well as host nation and MILCON (Military Construction) funded construction.