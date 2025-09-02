Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers drives progress at Camp Humphreys.

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. In Woo Cho 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District Project Manager So, Lee discusses the key role of the Corps of Engineers at South Korea, Camp Humphreys, September 5, 2025. Lee highlighted their mission at Camp Humphreys, which includes sustainment, restoration, modernization, as well as host nation and MILCON (Military Construction) funded construction. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 02:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975826
    VIRIN: 250902-A-KH313-3987
    Filename: DOD_111272150
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers drives progress at Camp Humphreys., by CPL In Woo Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Humphreys
    So Lee
    Corps of Enigeers
    project manger

