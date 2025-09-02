Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master-at-Arms Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts the Master-at-Arms ball at the Harbor View Club, in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975812
    VIRIN: 250830-N-MH959-1001
    Filename: DOD_111271964
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Master-at Arms
    MA BALL
    party
    ball
    CFAS
    afn sasebo

