Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosts the Master-at-Arms ball at the Harbor View Club, in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|08.30.2025
|09.04.2025 20:40
|Video Productions
|975812
|250830-N-MH959-1001
|DOD_111271964
|00:01:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
