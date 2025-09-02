Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore of North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a passenger experiencing cardiac arrest symptoms from the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine while at sea offshore of North Carolina, Sept. 1, 2025. The aircrew transferred the passenger to a higher level of care in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975805
    VIRIN: 250901-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_111271842
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
    Sector North Carolina
    Coast Guard
    medevac
    Coast Guard East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download