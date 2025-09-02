Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew medevacs cruise ship passenger offshore of North Carolina

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a passenger experiencing cardiac arrest symptoms from the cruise ship Carnival Sunshine while at sea offshore of North Carolina, Sept. 1, 2025. The aircrew transferred the passenger to a higher level of care in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 18:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
