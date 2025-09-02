Travis C-17 aircrew perform flight training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975801" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, participate in a training flight over Northern California, Aug. 27, 2025. The training flight included aerial refueling and low-level flight exercises to ensure aircrews are ready for global missions. Aerial refueling is a critical capability for long-range missions and low-level flight training is crucial for tactical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)