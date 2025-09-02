Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis C-17 aircrew perform flight training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, participate in a training flight over Northern California, Aug. 27, 2025. The training flight included aerial refueling and low-level flight exercises to ensure aircrews are ready for global missions. Aerial refueling is a critical capability for long-range missions and low-level flight training is crucial for tactical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975801
    VIRIN: 250827-F-RX751-2001
    Filename: DOD_111271721
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis C-17 aircrew perform flight training, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    In-Flight Refueling
    912th ARS
    C-17
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    low-level flying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download