U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, participate in a training flight over Northern California, Aug. 27, 2025. The training flight included aerial refueling and low-level flight exercises to ensure aircrews are ready for global missions. Aerial refueling is a critical capability for long-range missions and low-level flight training is crucial for tactical operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975801
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-RX751-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111271721
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis C-17 aircrew perform flight training, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
