    National Guard members shout out NFL teams

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. National Guard servicemembers shout out their favorite National Football League teams in anticipation of the NFL season kick-off on Sep. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 16:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 975799
    VIRIN: 250904-Z-EZ983-3001
    Filename: DOD_111271654
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard members shout out NFL teams, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington commanders
    National Guard
    NFL
    football
    DCSafe

