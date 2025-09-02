U.S. National Guard servicemembers shout out their favorite National Football League teams in anticipation of the NFL season kick-off on Sep. 4, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|975799
|VIRIN:
|250904-Z-EZ983-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111271654
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard members shout out NFL teams, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.