What Makes a Citizen Airman? Episode 1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Onesimo Gonzales, a reservist and member of the 489th Maintenance Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is a full-time weapons team chief. During his limited free time, he dedicates himself as a volunteer, supporting his fellow Texans is whatever capacity he can.



When the tragic flooding of Camp Mystic took place in July 2025, he and his daughter felt called to respond. Over the course of five days, he and his daughter collaborated with first responders, schools and universities, and the local VFW to integrate wherever help was needed.