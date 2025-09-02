Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Makes a Citizen Airman? Episode 1

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Kayla White 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Onesimo Gonzales, a reservist and member of the 489th Maintenance Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, is a full-time weapons team chief. During his limited free time, he dedicates himself as a volunteer, supporting his fellow Texans is whatever capacity he can.

    When the tragic flooding of Camp Mystic took place in July 2025, he and his daughter felt called to respond. Over the course of five days, he and his daughter collaborated with first responders, schools and universities, and the local VFW to integrate wherever help was needed.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025
    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    307th Bomb Wing
    489th Bomb Group

