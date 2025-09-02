Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: September 4th

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    All Hands Magazine

    250904-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 04, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss Adm. Caudle's first C-Note, the Navy fixing the mooring platforms from the USS Arizona wreckage, and USS Frank Cable pulling into Thailand September 4th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 18:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975787
    VIRIN: 250904-N-MH015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111271347
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 4th, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVADMIN
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    USS Arizona (BB-39)

    PODCASTS

    All Hands Network All Hands Network
    Welcome to the All Hands Network! Tune in every week to find out...

