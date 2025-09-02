Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cav Week 104 combatives championship

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Jonathan McKeever, a cavalry scout assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, describes his final fight in the combatives event during Cav Week 104 at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. Cav Week 104 celebrates the division’s 104th birthday by giving Troopers opportunities to demonstrate their warrior skills while building unit cohesion and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day and Spc. Julian Winston)

