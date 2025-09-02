Joint Task Force DC members attend safety and requalification on pistols

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S service members Joint Task Force – District of Columbia attend a safety training and a requalification range on the M-17 pistol as they prepare to carry sidearms as a part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission operations at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2025. Service members continually train, qualify and maintain proficiency in the use of their assigned service weapon for the purposes of promoting safety and security. About 2,300 Guard members are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who visit, live and work in the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)