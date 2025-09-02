U.S service members Joint Task Force – District of Columbia attend a safety training and a requalification range on the M-17 pistol as they prepare to carry sidearms as a part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission operations at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2025. Service members continually train, qualify and maintain proficiency in the use of their assigned service weapon for the purposes of promoting safety and security. About 2,300 Guard members are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who visit, live and work in the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975784
|VIRIN:
|250822-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111271271
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Task Force DC members attend safety and requalification on pistols, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
