Louisville VA Medical Center construction progress video broll Aug. 21, 2025.
The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.
The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located on Brownsboro Road in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
The new hospital will integrate modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975782
|VIRIN:
|250821-A-GI410-6473
|Filename:
|DOD_111271256
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LOUVAMC progress video broll Aug. 21, 2025, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
