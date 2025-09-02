Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LOUVAMC progress video broll Aug. 21, 2025

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Louisville VA Medical Center construction progress video broll Aug. 21, 2025.

    The project includes the construction of a new 910,115 square foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.

    The new 104-bed, full-service hospital located on Brownsboro Road in Louisville, Kentucky, will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

    The new hospital will integrate modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975782
    VIRIN: 250821-A-GI410-6473
    Filename: DOD_111271256
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US

    USACE, teamwork, veterans, construction, Louisville, VAMC

