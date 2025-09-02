U.S. Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Union Station in Washington in support of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia in late August, ensuring the safety of patrons, visitors, and demonstrators. About 2,300 Guard members are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who visit, live and work in the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975780
|VIRIN:
|250831-Z-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111271224
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Task Force DC patrols at Union Station, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.