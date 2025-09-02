Joint Task Force DC patrols at Union Station

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Union Station in Washington in support of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia in late August, ensuring the safety of patrons, visitors, and demonstrators. About 2,300 Guard members are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who visit, live and work in the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)