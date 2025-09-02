Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force DC patrols at Union Station

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Union Station in Washington in support of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia in late August, ensuring the safety of patrons, visitors, and demonstrators. About 2,300 Guard members are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who visit, live and work in the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975780
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111271224
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force DC patrols at Union Station, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download