    Around the Air Force: Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Alternative Navigation Milestone, Testing Helicopters vs. Fighters

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, a new Collaborative Combat Aircraft platform takes flight in a big step toward flying alongside manned fighter jets, alternative navigation software tests whether aircraft can use internal GPS measures without relying on outside sources in combat, and the Air National Guard conducts a first-of-its-kind test to evaluate helicopter countermeasures against fighter jets.

    Location: US

