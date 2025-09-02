Around the Air Force: Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Alternative Navigation Milestone, Testing Helicopters vs. Fighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this week's look around the Air Force, a new Collaborative Combat Aircraft platform takes flight in a big step toward flying alongside manned fighter jets, alternative navigation software tests whether aircraft can use internal GPS measures without relying on outside sources in combat, and the Air National Guard conducts a first-of-its-kind test to evaluate helicopter countermeasures against fighter jets.