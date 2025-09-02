In this week's look around the Air Force, a new Collaborative Combat Aircraft platform takes flight in a big step toward flying alongside manned fighter jets, alternative navigation software tests whether aircraft can use internal GPS measures without relying on outside sources in combat, and the Air National Guard conducts a first-of-its-kind test to evaluate helicopter countermeasures against fighter jets.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 13:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975775
|VIRIN:
|250904-F-EC880-6315
|Filename:
|DOD_111271034
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Collaborative Combat Aircraft, Alternative Navigation Milestone, Testing Helicopters vs. Fighters, by A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.