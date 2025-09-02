Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Pililaau Backload

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Jennifer Napier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. service members, government civilians and defense contractors backload the USNS Pililaau on Aug. 18 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975771
    VIRIN: 250818-M-BF136-7658
    PIN: 25081801
    Filename: DOD_111270897
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Pililaau Backload, by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

