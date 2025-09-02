Bravo Company Pickup - B-Roll & Interviews

Senior Drill Instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, deliver their SDI speeches and provide an overview of Pickup Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 8, 2025. Pickup Day, or "Black Friday," is the day new recruits meet their drill instructors for the first time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)
