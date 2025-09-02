Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Pickup - B-Roll & Interviews

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Cpl. Jordy Morales

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Senior Drill Instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, deliver their SDI speeches and provide an overview of Pickup Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 8, 2025. Pickup Day, or "Black Friday," is the day new recruits meet their drill instructors for the first time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 12:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975769
    VIRIN: 250808-M-BL112-1002
    Filename: DOD_111270688
    Length: 00:42:55
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Pickup - B-Roll & Interviews, by Cpl Jacob Richardson and Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Drill Instructor
    Recruit Training
    Marines
    USMC
    Boot Camp

