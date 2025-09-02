Helene Recovery: A conversation with Reems Creek resident Thom Lindheimer and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Neal

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Neal, serving on his first U.S. Army Corps of Engineers disaster recovery mission met with landowner Thom Lindheimer to discuss Hurricane Helen and the waterways and private property debris removal mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975766
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-CM209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111270602
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|WEAVERVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
