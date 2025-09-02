Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helene Recovery: A conversation with Reems Creek resident Thom Lindheimer and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Neal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEAVERVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Chad Eller 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Neal, serving on his first U.S. Army Corps of Engineers disaster recovery mission met with landowner Thom Lindheimer to discuss Hurricane Helen and the waterways and private property debris removal mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975766
    VIRIN: 250822-A-CM209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111270602
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: WEAVERVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helene Recovery: A conversation with Reems Creek resident Thom Lindheimer and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Isaac Neal, by Chad Eller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chad Eller, Hurricane Helene, Helene25, USACE, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download