Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participate in a bike ride during Cav week 104 at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 4, 2025. Cav week built camaraderie and morale while celebrating the celebrating the division's 104th birthday. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975762
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-LQ843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111270466
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cav Week 104 bike ride, by SGT Lyca Williams and 1LT Tyler Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.