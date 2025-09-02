Coast Guard repatriates 191 aliens to Haiti

Law enforcement boat crews from USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) intercept an overloaded vessel with 191 Haitian aliens approximately 40 miles north of Cap Haitian, Haiti, Aug 29, 2025. All aliens aboard the vessel were repatriated back to Haiti, Sept 2, 2025 following the interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975750
|VIRIN:
|250902-G-G0107-1010
|PIN:
|01071010
|Filename:
|DOD_111270364
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.