    Coast Guard repatriates 191 aliens to Haiti

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Law enforcement boat crews from USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) intercept an overloaded vessel with 191 Haitian aliens approximately 40 miles north of Cap Haitian, Haiti, Aug 29, 2025. All aliens aboard the vessel were repatriated back to Haiti, Sept 2, 2025 following the interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Location: US

    haiti
    illegal immigrant
    law enforcement
    USCG
    Coast Guard Southeast District
    USCGUSCGC Spencer (WMEC-905)

