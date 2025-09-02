WINNING FRONTLINE EPISODE 18 BUILDING READINESS AROUND THE TABLE

In this episode of The Winning Frontline, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks with Alexia Beauregard, Chief of the Nutrition Care Clinic, about how back-to-school nutrition helps strengthen family readiness. From smarter breakfasts to building routines that boost focus and resilience, this discussion highlights how fueling families supports the DoD’s mission of total force health and operational readiness.
|09.01.2025
Date Posted: 09.04.2025
|Series
|975743
VIRIN: 250901-O-TY372-2019
|DOD_111270202
|00:02:56
Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
