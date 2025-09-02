Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WINNING FRONTLINE EPISODE 18 BUILDING READINESS AROUND THE TABLE

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    In this episode of The Winning Frontline, Public Affairs Officer Kevin Larson talks with Alexia Beauregard, Chief of the Nutrition Care Clinic, about how back-to-school nutrition helps strengthen family readiness. From smarter breakfasts to building routines that boost focus and resilience, this discussion highlights how fueling families supports the DoD’s mission of total force health and operational readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 11:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975743
    VIRIN: 250901-O-TY372-2019
    Filename: DOD_111270202
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WINNING FRONTLINE EPISODE 18 BUILDING READINESS AROUND THE TABLE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

