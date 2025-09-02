Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LIFE SCOUT GIVES BACK TO WINN COMMUNITY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Life Scout Reese Hill turned her brother’s story into “Better Bears” — a mission to bring comfort to pediatric patients at Winn Army Community Hospital, one handmade bear at a time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 09:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975742
    VIRIN: 250903-O-TY372-1153
    Filename: DOD_111270173
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LIFE SCOUT GIVES BACK TO WINN COMMUNITY, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download