LIFE SCOUT GIVES BACK TO WINN COMMUNITY

Life Scout Reese Hill turned her brother’s story into “Better Bears” — a mission to bring comfort to pediatric patients at Winn Army Community Hospital, one handmade bear at a time.
09.03.2025
09.04.2025
Package
|Location:
FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
