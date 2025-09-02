Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 U.S. AFCENT Chris Bankhead Interview

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    09.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chris Bankhead, U.S. Air Forces Central Command deputy division chief of exercises, provides interview A-roll content regarding the logistics and planning of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 2, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multinational exercise, showcasing the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:13
    Category: Interviews
    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 U.S. AFCENT Chris Bankhead Interview, by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

