Chris Bankhead, U.S. Air Forces Central Command deputy division chief of exercises, provides interview A-roll content regarding the logistics and planning of BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Sept. 2, 2025. The U.S. is one of over 40 countries participating in BRIGHT STAR 25, a multinational exercise, showcasing the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 06:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975728
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-MP612-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111269855
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 U.S. AFCENT Chris Bankhead Interview, by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
