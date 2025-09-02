BRIGHT STAR 25 USAF cockpit simulated air-to-air encounter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Feldmann, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, eliminates a simulated target during a red air exercise with an Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, using the M61A1 Gatling gun and basic fighter maneuvers, during a Combined Air Operation with the Egyptian Air Force during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Package includes natural recording and 1.5x zoomed recording with tracking of simulated threat aircraft. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)