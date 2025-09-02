Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 USAF cockpit simulated air-to-air encounter

    CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EGYPT

    08.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nathan Feldmann, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, eliminates a simulated target during a red air exercise with an Egyptian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, using the M61A1 Gatling gun and basic fighter maneuvers, during a Combined Air Operation with the Egyptian Air Force during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Cairo West Air Base, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Package includes natural recording and 1.5x zoomed recording with tracking of simulated threat aircraft. BRIGHT STAR 25 builds on the strategic security relationship between Egypt and the United States, a historic partnership which plays a leading role in counterterrorism, regional security, and efforts to combat the spread of violent extremism. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975726
    VIRIN: 250830-F-CW240-2002
    Filename: DOD_111269832
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAIRO WEST AIR BASE, EG

