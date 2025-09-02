Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished visitors from 13 different nations attend a Joint Strike Live Fire Exercise at Super Garuda Shield 25

    INDONESIA

    09.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Ambassador Peter Haymond, Charge d’Affairs ad interim for U.S. Mission to Indonesia, and Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin alongside other high ranking officials from 13 different nations attend a Joint Strike Live Fire Exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Sep. 3, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army B-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 05:38
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    distinguished visitors
    Joint live fire exercise
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    partnership
    SuperGarudaShield25

