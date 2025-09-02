Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Soldiers' Theater hosts the Music Cafe Clean Copy

    ITALY

    08.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    Once a month, the Soldiers' Theater on Caserma Ederle, Italy hosts the Music Cafe. Servicemembers, their families, and civilian employees take advantage of an open stage to come and play music and perform for the Vicenza Military Community. The event enhances morale and builds espirit-de-corp of the Soldiers stationed in Italy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

