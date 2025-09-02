Music Cafe at the Soldiers' Theater

Once a month, the Soldiers' Theater on Caserma Ederle, Italy hosts the Music Cafe. Servicemembers, their families, and civilian employees take advantage of an open stage to come and play music and perform for the Vicenza Military Community. The event enhances morale and builds espirit-de-corp of the Soldiers stationed in Italy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
