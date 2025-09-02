Music Cafe at the Soldiers' Theater

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Once a month, the Soldiers' Theater on Caserma Ederle, Italy hosts the Music Cafe. Servicemembers, their families, and civilian employees take advantage of an open stage to come and play music and perform for the Vicenza Military Community. The event enhances morale and builds espirit-de-corp of the Soldiers stationed in Italy. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)