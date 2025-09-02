Eyes on the Skies: 7th MPAD Showcases Air Assault in Romania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment documents an air assault training led by instructors from the Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in Romania, Sept. 3, 2025. Air Assault School is a 10-day course of instruction that teaches Air Assault techniques. It's also one of the most physically challenging 10 days in the Army. The training enhanced interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)