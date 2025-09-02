U.S. Soldiers with the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment documents an air assault training led by instructors from the Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in Romania, Sept. 3, 2025. Air Assault School is a 10-day course of instruction that teaches Air Assault techniques. It's also one of the most physically challenging 10 days in the Army. The training enhanced interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 04:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975714
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-KF760-7110
|Filename:
|DOD_111269767
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Eyes on the Skies: 7th MPAD Showcases Air Assault in Romania, by 1SG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
