Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eyes on the Skies: 7th MPAD Showcases Air Assault in Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    09.02.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment documents an air assault training led by instructors from the Sabalauski Air Assault School, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), in Romania, Sept. 3, 2025. Air Assault School is a 10-day course of instruction that teaches Air Assault techniques. It's also one of the most physically challenging 10 days in the Army. The training enhanced interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Luisito Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 04:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975714
    VIRIN: 250903-A-KF760-7110
    Filename: DOD_111269767
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes on the Skies: 7th MPAD Showcases Air Assault in Romania, by 1SG Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    IIIArmoredCorps
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download