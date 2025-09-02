3d Intelligence Battalion conducts Direct Support Team field exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, operate a Direct Support Team (DST) site in order to provide timely and accurate indications and warnings, refine our intelligence production processes, and improve our responsiveness to dynamic targeting needs at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 26, 2025. The DST field exercise strengthens coordination across dispersed elements, ensuring effective, integrated support to commanders in complex operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)