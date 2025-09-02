Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Intelligence Battalion conducts Direct Support Team field exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, operate a Direct Support Team (DST) site in order to provide timely and accurate indications and warnings, refine our intelligence production processes, and improve our responsiveness to dynamic targeting needs at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 26, 2025. The DST field exercise strengthens coordination across dispersed elements, ensuring effective, integrated support to commanders in complex operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975713
    VIRIN: 250904-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_111269755
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion conducts Direct Support Team field exercise, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    data
    Command and Control
    intelligence analyst
    Presidential Airlift Group
    USMCNews
    Direct Support Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download