Airmen conducted a hazardous-materials drill during Ulchi Freedom Shield, responding to a simulated fuel-truck crash and spill with moulage burn casualties, August 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Fire & Emergency Services contained the hazard while medical teams triaged and transported role players, validating 24-hour crisis-response coordination across the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 01:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975709
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-RL243-7997
|Filename:
|DOD_111269613
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Air Base Airmen conduct fuel-spill response drill during Ulchi Freedom Shield, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
