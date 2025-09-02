Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Air Base Airmen conduct fuel-spill response drill during Ulchi Freedom Shield

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen conducted a hazardous-materials drill during Ulchi Freedom Shield, responding to a simulated fuel-truck crash and spill with moulage burn casualties, August 18th, 2025, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Fire & Emergency Services contained the hazard while medical teams triaged and transported role players, validating 24-hour crisis-response coordination across the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 01:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 975709
    VIRIN: 250818-F-RL243-7997
    Filename: DOD_111269613
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Air Base Airmen conduct fuel-spill response drill during Ulchi Freedom Shield, by SrA Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan AFN
    Kunsan

