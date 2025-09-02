Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPASE Japan organizes a beach cleanup in Kanagawa Japan

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250904-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 04, 2025) - Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan organized a beach cleanup at Yuigahama Beach in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan in conjunction with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Public Affairs and the Kanagawa Beach Beautification Foundation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 23:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    volunteering
    CFAY
    Beach

