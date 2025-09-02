250904-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 04, 2025) - Navy Public Affairs Support Element (NPASE) Japan organized a beach cleanup at Yuigahama Beach in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan in conjunction with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Public Affairs and the Kanagawa Beach Beautification Foundation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 23:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975707
|VIRIN:
|250904-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111269397
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NPASE Japan organizes a beach cleanup in Kanagawa Japan, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.