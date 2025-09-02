Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 36th Fighter Squadron operate at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, Aug. 17-28, 2025. UFS 25 tested U.S. and ROK units’ ability to rapidly deploy and sustain combat operations from multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 19:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975702
    VIRIN: 250902-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111269144
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Daegu Air Base, Agile Combat Employment, Ulchi Freedom Shield, Republic of Korea, UFS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download