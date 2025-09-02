Sharpening the edge during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Airmen from the 36th Fighter Squadron operate at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, Aug. 17-28, 2025. UFS 25 tested U.S. and ROK units’ ability to rapidly deploy and sustain combat operations from multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 19:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975702
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111269144
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
