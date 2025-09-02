The 302d Airlift Wing C-130, callsign MAFFS 5, flies towards a wildfire Sept. 1, 2025 to provide aerial firefighting support by dropping fire retardant on wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.
(U.S. Air Force Photos, 302d AW personnel)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975699
|VIRIN:
|250901-F-F3649-1004
|PIN:
|3022025
|Filename:
|DOD_111268838
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
