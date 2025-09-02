Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Stacey Knott 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    The 302d Airlift Wing C-130, callsign MAFFS 5, flies towards a wildfire Sept. 1, 2025 to provide aerial firefighting support by dropping fire retardant on wildfires in Northern California and Oregon.
    (U.S. Air Force Photos, 302d AW personnel)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:54
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    This work, MAFFS, by Stacey Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

