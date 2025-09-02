Honorary Promotion Recognizes World War II Veteran’s Legacy of Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Frank S. Wright, retired, a World War II and Iwo Jima veteran, promotes to sergeant (honorary) in Stockton, California, Aug. 31, 2025. Wright enlisted on Jan. 21, 1942, at just 16 years old by using his older brother’s birthdate. He joined the 4th Marine Raiders and later fought in the battles of New Georgia, Guam, and Iwo Jima, where he was wounded and subsequently medically evacuated. After the war, he served as a drill instructor before being honorably discharged in January 1946. Wright went on to earn a business degree and built a career as a business consultant. His recent honorary promotion to sergeant recognizes his service and sacrifice during World War II as well as decades of community contributions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Serchand)