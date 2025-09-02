Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorary Promotion Recognizes World War II Veteran’s Legacy of Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Sherchand

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Frank S. Wright, retired, a World War II and Iwo Jima veteran, promotes to sergeant (honorary) in Stockton, California, Aug. 31, 2025. Wright enlisted on Jan. 21, 1942, at just 16 years old by using his older brother’s birthdate. He joined the 4th Marine Raiders and later fought in the battles of New Georgia, Guam, and Iwo Jima, where he was wounded and subsequently medically evacuated. After the war, he served as a drill instructor before being honorably discharged in January 1946. Wright went on to earn a business degree and built a career as a business consultant. His recent honorary promotion to sergeant recognizes his service and sacrifice during World War II as well as decades of community contributions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck and Lance Cpl. Jonathan Serchand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975695
    VIRIN: 250903-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111268717
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Promotion Recognizes World War II Veteran’s Legacy of Service, by Sgt Dillon Buck and LCpl Jonathan Sherchand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stockton
    Marine Raider
    Marines
    WWII
    Iwo Jima
    Honorary Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download