Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REEL: OC Spray Teaser Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250725-N-EG735-3002, NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025), Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), are featured in a video teaser during the Basic Security Reaction course, July 25, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975693
    VIRIN: 250725-N-EG735-3002
    Filename: DOD_111268711
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: OC Spray Teaser Video, by SR Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download