REEL: OC Spray Video

250725-N-EG735-3001, NORFOLK, Va. (July 25, 2025), Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), take part in the final training evolution of the Basic Security Reaction course, July 25, 2025. Kearsarge is currently moored pierside at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
|07.25.2025
|09.03.2025 17:13
|Video Productions
|975692
|250725-N-EG735-3001
|DOD_111268707
|00:00:19
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
