Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins congressional leaders to honor the 369th Infantry Regiment of the New York National Guard, also known as the Harlem Hellfighters, to recognize their actions during World War I, at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in the Capitol, Sept. 3, 2025. The medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 17:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|975691
|Filename:
|DOD_111268697
|Length:
|01:03:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Harlem Hellfighters Receive Congressional Gold Medal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.