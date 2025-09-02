Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harlem Hellfighters Receive Congressional Gold Medal

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins congressional leaders to honor the 369th Infantry Regiment of the New York National Guard, also known as the Harlem Hellfighters, to recognize their actions during World War I, at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in the Capitol, Sept. 3, 2025. The medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 975691
    Filename: DOD_111268697
    Length: 01:03:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

  •   Register/Login to Download