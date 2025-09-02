Harlem Hellfighters Receive Congressional Gold Medal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975691" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins congressional leaders to honor the 369th Infantry Regiment of the New York National Guard, also known as the Harlem Hellfighters, to recognize their actions during World War I, at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in the Capitol, Sept. 3, 2025. The medal is the highest honor Congress can bestow.