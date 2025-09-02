Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 6

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 2, 2025. The badge represents the highest standard of proficiency for infantry Soldiers, validating their ability to perform essential combat skills under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)