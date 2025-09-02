Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chantry Flat Fuels Reduction

    SIERRA MADRE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    A fuels crew on the Angeles National Forest removes dense brush from around Chantry Flat Picnic Area February 2024. By reducing brush, the crew also reduces the fuel for future wildfires.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 18:13
    Location: SIERRA MADRE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Wildfire
    fuels treatments
    fuels reduction
    Angeles National Forest

