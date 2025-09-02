A fuels crew on the Angeles National Forest removes dense brush from around Chantry Flat Picnic Area February 2024. By reducing brush, the crew also reduces the fuel for future wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975685
|VIRIN:
|240209-O-NM884-4812
|Filename:
|DOD_111268599
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|SIERRA MADRE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chantry Flat Fuels Reduction, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.