    A Drill Instructor's Final Cycle - SSgt Taykowski

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Taykowski, a former senior drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks about his time as a drill instructor as he completes his last recruit training cycle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 3, 2025. Standard drill instructor tours last three years and are one of the special duty assignments that enlisted Marines are typically required to complete at some point in their careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:07
    Length: 00:02:15
    recruit training
    Drill Insructor
    USMC

