31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade executed a live fire exercise with the Land Based Phalanx Weapons System (formerly known as C-RAM) for the first time in over a decade on Fort Bliss, TX, August 19, 2025. Annual gunnery tables are conducted to ensure that air defense artillery soldiers maintain their proficiency in counter indirect fire and counter unmanned aerial systems to protect defended assets.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975682
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-TA715-8493
|Filename:
|DOD_111268592
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5-5 ADA (31st ADA BDE) C-RAM Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.