    Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Camron Hicks 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett O’quain, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in various patrol lanes as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. This 2nd ABCT is hosting the week-long EIB, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition for more than 600 Soldiers across the division and surrounding areas.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975677
    VIRIN: 250903-A-NM002-9975
    Filename: DOD_111268540
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7, by SPC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Rock of the Marne
    Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB)
    E3B 2025

