U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett O’quain, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in various patrol lanes as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. This 2nd ABCT is hosting the week-long EIB, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition for more than 600 Soldiers across the division and surrounding areas.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975677
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-NM002-9975
|Filename:
|DOD_111268540
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7, by SPC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.