Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett O’quain, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in various patrol lanes as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. This 2nd ABCT is hosting the week-long EIB, Expert Soldier Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition for more than 600 Soldiers across the division and surrounding areas.