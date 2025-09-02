Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7

Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in preparation for earning his Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sep. 3, 2025. The EIB represents a culmination of an extensive testing process designed to ensure that infantry Soldiers can meet the Army's highest expectation in medical treatment, weapons proficiency and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
