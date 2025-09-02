Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains in preparation for earning his Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sep. 3, 2025. The EIB represents a culmination of an extensive testing process designed to ensure that infantry Soldiers can meet the Army's highest expectation in medical treatment, weapons proficiency and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975673
    VIRIN: 250903-A-VM913-7352
    Filename: DOD_111268492
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Expert Infantryman Badge
    3ID
    rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    E3B

