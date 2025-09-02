U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, participate in the Outdoor Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2025. The O-IIT provides a realistic training environment, allowing Marines to sharpen decision making, improve unit cohesion, and prepare for operational challenges in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Garcia)
|08.19.2025
|09.03.2025 15:23
|B-Roll
|975672
|250819-M-NU424-1001
|DOD_111268473
|00:07:52
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|3
|3
