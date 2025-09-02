Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, participate in the Outdoor Infantry Immersion Trainer

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Garcia 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, participate in the Outdoor Infantry Immersion Trainer at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2025. The O-IIT provides a realistic training environment, allowing Marines to sharpen decision making, improve unit cohesion, and prepare for operational challenges in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel R. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975672
    VIRIN: 250819-M-NU424-1001
    Filename: DOD_111268473
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    U.S Marine Corps
    II MSB, O-IIT, Training, USMC, Camp Lejeune, COMMSTRAT

