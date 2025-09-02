Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains on the patrol lanes in preparation for earning their Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. The ElB represents a culmination of an extensive testing process designed to ensure that infantry Soldiers can meet the Army's highest expectation in medical treatment, weapons proficiency and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division, Rock of the Marne, Expert Infantryman Badge, Fort Stewart, E3B 2025

