Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains on the patrol lanes in preparation for earning their Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. The ElB represents a culmination of an extensive testing process designed to ensure that infantry Soldiers can meet the Army's highest expectation in medical treatment, weapons proficiency and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975662
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-XI851-5733
|Filename:
|DOD_111268327
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7, by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
