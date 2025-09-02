Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Colton Blackston, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, trains on the patrol lanes in preparation for earning their Expert Infantryman Badge at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 3, 2025. The ElB represents a culmination of an extensive testing process designed to ensure that infantry Soldiers can meet the Army's highest expectation in medical treatment, weapons proficiency and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rebeca Soria)