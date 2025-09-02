Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armor Stone Selection at the Stone Quarry

    SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Weston Cross, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District coastal engineer and geologist, was joined by civil engineer John Kubiak and 1st Lt. Sam Yancey, project engineer, in viewing and measuring armor stone for use along Great Lakes breakwaters in the district’s area of concern, Sandusky, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2025.
    The armor stones, weighing upwards of 9 tons, are used to build coastal structures and resist the forces caused by wave induced flows over and through the structure. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975661
    VIRIN: 250830-A-VR700-2001
    Filename: DOD_111268297
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SANDUSKY, OHIO, US

    Buffalo District
    Breakwater
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Navigation
    Armor Stone

