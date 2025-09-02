Armor Stone Selection at the Stone Quarry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Weston Cross, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District coastal engineer and geologist, was joined by civil engineer John Kubiak and 1st Lt. Sam Yancey, project engineer, in viewing and measuring armor stone for use along Great Lakes breakwaters in the district’s area of concern, Sandusky, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2025.

The armor stones, weighing upwards of 9 tons, are used to build coastal structures and resist the forces caused by wave induced flows over and through the structure. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)