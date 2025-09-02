Cav Week 104 Division Run B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division participate in a division run celebrating the division's 104th birthday at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The formation run symbolized the enduring spirit of the First Team and its place in Army history. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)